Bahrain approved four investment projects valued at $3.89 billion during the Gateway Gulf 2026 event, focusing on aviation, real estate, and technology.

Key investors in these projects include DHL, Capital A (parent of AirAsia), Melia, Infracorp, and Digital City Bahrain.

RIYADH: Bahrain approved four investment projects worth $3.89 billion at the Gateway Gulf 2026 event, with the deals covering aviation, real estate and technology. The initiatives include investments by DHL, AirAsia parent Capital A, Melia and Infracorp, as well as Digital City Bahrain, according to the crown prince’s office. The approvals were given under the country's Golden License program, which was launched in 2023 to offer incentives to investors undertaking large-scale projects, including streamlined approvals and access to government services. The deals were announced at Gateway Gulf, a two-day event hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board in Manama, expected to generate more than 110 investment announcements worth over $20 billion, Finance and National Economy Minister Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa said at its opening. “Over decades, we have built a framework that is clear, modern and fast, so investors can commit with confidence,” he said. Aviation and property Under the agreements, DHL will establish a regional aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul center, while Capital A’s project will bring AirAsia, Teleport and Asia Digital Engineering operations and services to Bahrain. The latter covers passenger flights, air cargo and aircraft maintenance facilities, expanding the country’s aviation infrastructure. Melia and Infracorp will develop a waterfront project on Amwaj Islands featuring a five-star hotel and branded residences. Digital City Bahrain’s mixed-use development will combine housing, business, education and innovation facilities. The forum was opened by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, who underscored the importance of economic diversification and strengthening investment partnerships. Acquisitions and regional expansion Among completed transactions presented at the event, Blacksand CEO Mohamed Jasim Alshaikh said the investment firm had acquired more than $250 million of UK real estate. The acquisitions span logistics facilities, offices, car parks and student accommodation, Bahrain News Agency reported. Blacksand also reported selling a student accommodation property in Newcastle upon Tyne to Newcastle United Football Club for £25 million ($33.6 million). Separately, Arcapita announced plans to invest more than $1.5 billion in Gulf industrial and logistics real estate over the next two years, adding to an existing sector portfolio exceeding $2 billion. Its regional operations include construction of the 1.4 million-sq. meter ASMO logistics hub at Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Energy Park, which began this year. Bahrain’s Tender Board disclosed at the forum that 1,357 tenders and auctions worth approximately $2.82 billion had been awarded during the first nine months of 2026. The figures cover awards made earlier in the year, rather than new agreements concluded at Gateway Gulf. Construction and engineering consultancy accounted for $711.19 million of the total, while oil-sector awards reached $417.65 million.