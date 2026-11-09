Aramco is ranked as the world's second-most valuable oil and gas brand in 2026, with a brand value of $47.3 billion, a 14% increase from the previous year.

Shell remains the top brand for the 12th year in a row, valued at $51.8 billion, followed by PetroChina, Sinopec Group, and ExxonMobil.

RIYADH: Saudi energy giant Aramco retained its position as the world’s second-most valuable oil and gas brand in 2026, with its brand value rising 14 percent to $47.3 billion, its strongest growth in four years, according to a new Brand Finance report. The increase comes as the Saudi energy giant expands natural gas operations, strengthens its international presence and increases production amid shifting global energy markets. Shell retained the top position for the 12th consecutive year, with its brand value climbing 14 percent to $51.8 billion. PetroChina ranked third at $35.7 billion, followed by Sinopec Group at $30.4 billion and ExxonMobil at $26 billion. “Higher production volumes, expansion in gas and a growing international presence have strengthened the brand's revenue outlook,” Brand Finance said in its report. The consultancy highlighted Aramco’s increased production as OPEC+ eased voluntary output cuts, alongside progress at the Jafurah gas development and Tanajib Gas Plant. Aramco’s Brand Strength Index score also rose to 81.8 out of 100, reflecting stronger awareness, reputation and engagement, supported partly by its growing presence in international sports. Global standing Ali Al-Riyami, former director general of oil and gas marketing at Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals, told Arab News that the ranking reflects Aramco’s evolution beyond crude production. “Aramco’s brand strength is underpinned by something very tangible: exceptional scale, reliability of supply and a growing presence across the global energy value chain,” he said. Al-Riyami added that the valuation also reflects the Kingdom’s strategic influence over global energy markets and its expanding capabilities in gas and downstream operations. Ramzi Abou Abdallah, senior market research analyst at Phystone Financial Advisory, told Arab News that Aramco’s ranking highlights its financial resilience and international expansion. “Aramco’s position as the world’s second-most valuable oil and gas brand reflects more than its production capacity,” he said. Abou Abdallah noted that maintaining this position would increasingly depend on revenue diversification, natural gas expansion and adapting to the global energy transition. Financial momentum The ranking follows Aramco’s third-quarter results, which showed net profit rising 34.5 percent year on year to $36.3 billion, supported by higher revenue and a gain from selling its stake in Malaysian venture PRefChem. The company also declared a $21.9 billion quarterly base dividend, up 3.5 percent year on year. Amid geopolitical tensions and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Aramco has increasingly relied on Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline while exploring alternative export routes and overseas storage capacity. Regional growth Elsewhere in the Gulf, the UAE’s ADNOC retained sixth place globally, with its brand value rising 11 percent to $21.1 billion. Across the industry, the combined value of the world’s 50 leading oil and gas brands increased 6 percent to $468.9 billion, reflecting stronger revenue expectations, higher production and continued investment in diversified energy portfolios.