> UAE's non-oil foreign trade reached 2.94 trillion dirhams ($801.9 billion), growing 10.1% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026.

> Non-oil exports surged 21.6% to 706 billion dirhams, while imports rose 11.5% to 1.66 trillion dirhams.

RIYADH: Record exports helped push the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade up 10.1 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2026, reaching 2.94 trillion Emirati dirhams ($801.9 billion). Non-oil exports increased 21.6 percent to 706 billion dirhams, while imports climbed 11.5 percent to 1.66 trillion dirhams. Re-exports totaled 578 billion dirhams, according to the Emirates News Agency. Exports accounted for 24 percent of total non-oil trade, compared with 21.7 percent a year earlier. Monthly exports exceeded 100 billion dirhams for the first time in September. The increase highlights the UAE’s efforts to diversify its trading partners and strengthen its position as a regional and global economic hub through a series of international trade deals. Non-oil trade with the 23 countries covered by the 19 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements in force as of Oct. 20 reached around 510.8 billion dirhams. UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi described the CEPAs as playing a “pivotal role” in the exports rise, saying: “They open new markets for UAE exports, ease the movement of goods, lower trade barriers and give national companies wider access to consumers and partners around the world.” Export markets Switzerland, Hong Kong and India were the leading export destinations, with gold, jewelry and tobacco products topping shipments. Saudi Arabia was the largest destination for re-exports, followed by Iraq and Oman. Non-oil trade with the 23 countries covered by the 19 CEPAs in force as of Oct. 20 reached around 510.8 billion dirhams. Expanding trade agreements The figures come as the UAE expands its network of agreements designed to lower trade barriers and improve market access. Its agreement with Vietnam entered into force on Feb. 3, immediately removing tariffs on more than 95 percent of qualifying goods, including products from free zones, according to the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism. The deal also simplifies customs procedures and covers services and investment. More recently, the UAE and Canada signed a CEPA during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan’s October visit to Ottawa, following negotiations that concluded in July. A joint statement published by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the countries aimed to improve access to each other’s markets, strengthen supply chains and increase investment flows. Their priorities include logistics, advanced manufacturing, critical minerals, agriculture and digital technologies.