Zelensky visited troops at the front line near Lyman

Lyman is a key location in Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russian forces

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday he had visited troops at the front line near Lyman, an embattled town in Ukraine’s east where it has launched a counter-offensive against Russian forces. “Today, I met here with the warriors carrying out missions in the Lyman sector and presented them with state awards. I also spoke with the brigade commander about the missions the unit is carrying out,” Zelensky said on social media, posting a video of him at a command post.