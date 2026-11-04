US-led trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia are set to resume, aiming to discuss the war, post-war security, and de-escalation

Zelensky acknowledged the assistance of Elon Musk’s SpaceX but expressed disagreement with Musk's views on the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview ‌on Wednesday, said he hoped gains by Democrats in the US midterm elections would generate more help for Ukraine in its 4-1/2-year-long war with Russia. Zelensky told ​Germany’s ZDF television he hoped the changes caused by Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress next year would be to Kyiv’s advantage. “I am also grateful to the Republicans, but the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine and providing assistance to Ukraine,” Zelensky said in comments provided in German by ZDF before the interview was broadcast. “They speak about renewing the connection between the United States and ‌Europe... Therefore, ‌there is hope that a balance of power ​will ‌emerge ⁠and ​that we ⁠will receive more support.” Zelensky said more US aid could have an effect on Russian President Vladimir Putin. “If Congress now speaks of strong financial support or military assistance, as Europe is doing and demonstrating today, then that will be something positive that will have an impact on Putin,” ZDF quoted him as saying. Zelensky has made considerable efforts to ⁠smooth over an uneven relationship with US President Donald ‌Trump, particularly after an Oval Office meeting ‌in February 2025, when the Ukrainian president was ​accused of being “ungrateful” for US assistance. In ‌recent weeks, Trump has made several moves favorable to Russia, including ‌a deal to import Russian diesel and ease sanctions. But US-led trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia are due to resume next week after a gap of several months. US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday that the United ‌States would bring together delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 to discuss ⁠ending the ⁠war against Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation. In other comments published by ZDF, Zelensky discussed access to the Starlink satellite system of Elon Musk’s SpaceX company and reservations about Musk’s view of the war. “We are grateful to SpaceX for providing us with connectivity. That was very helpful at the beginning of the war,” Zelensky said. “But we must be very clear about this: we certainly do not like his position on this war.” Zelensky said last week that Starlink and its military grid version Starshield, used for Ukraine’s attack and air defense drone ​missions, had resumed operations ​at levels before limitations were introduced. Trump denied being involved in the decision concerning the service slowdown.