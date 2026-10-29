The report was made by the master of a third-party ship observing the incident

There is no available information regarding damages or environmental impact related to the fire

DUBAI: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations received a report on Thursday of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz, 9 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, where a vessel was seen on fire by the master of a third-party ship. The status of the crew is unknown, and there is no information available as yet on damages or environmental impact.