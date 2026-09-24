WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Thursday narrowly rejected a Democratic-led resolution aiming to stop the ‌Iran war ‌until hostilities ‌are ⁠authorized by Congress.

The ⁠Senate voted 50 to 49 to reject ⁠the resolution, ‌which had ‌passed the ‌House of ‌Representatives in July.

The vote was largely along ‌party lines, with most ⁠of President ⁠Donald Trump’s Republicans rejecting the measure and almost every Democrat voting for it.