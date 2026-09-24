- The resolution sought to prevent a war with Iran unless first authorized by Congress
- The Senate vote was extremely narrow, with 50 senators voting to reject the resolution
WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Thursday narrowly rejected a Democratic-led resolution aiming to stop the Iran war until hostilities are authorized by Congress.
The Senate voted 50 to 49 to reject the resolution, which had passed the House of Representatives in July.
The vote was largely along party lines, with most of President Donald Trump’s Republicans rejecting the measure and almost every Democrat voting for it.