Tovar attended a regional security meeting in New York chaired by Trump

The minister did not inform or consult the president before attending the meeting

SAN JOSE: Costa Rica’s President Laura Fernandez on Thursday fired her foreign minister for attending a regional security meeting chaired by US President Donald Trump in New York without telling her. Fernandez said that she should have been the one to attend the meeting of the Trump’s anti-cartel Shield of the Americas alliance, and that Foreign Minister Manuel Tovar’s failure to consult her caused “great strategic damage.”