The UN nuclear watchdog is requesting Iran to take incremental steps.

These measures are to facilitate the return of inspectors to nuclear sites.

Vienna: The UN’s nuclear watchdog urged Iran to take “incremental steps” to allow inspectors to return to key nuclear facilities in the Islamic republic, adding such access was “critical” in a report seen by AFP Friday. “The director general encourages Iran to consider technical and gradual measures by which conditions are achieved that allow for the return of agency inspectors to Iran,” the report said, adding “such incremental steps could pave the way to normal safeguards implementation in Iran.”