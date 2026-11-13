ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s United Nations envoy this week called for an end to “terrorist attacks” by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels targeting Saudi Arabia, reiterating support for the Kingdom’s right to defend its territory and reaffirming support for Yemen’s sovereignty.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Haider Shah spoke after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution unanimously on Thursday, strongly condemning Houthi military escalation inside Yemen and its cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The global body renewed its sanctions on Yemen and moved to cut off supplies of dual-use components and chemicals the Houthi militia uses to build drones and missiles.

It extended a targeted asset freeze and travel ban on members of the militia until Nov. 14, 2027, and renewed the mandate of the panel of experts that monitors the sanctions until Dec. 15, 2027. An arms embargo imposed on the Houthis under Resolution 2216 in April 2015 has no specified end date.

“Pakistan has reaffirmed its support for Yemen’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, while calling for an immediate and unconditional cessation of Houthi terrorist attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UNited Nations said in a statement.

Shah welcomed the resolution and underscored the importance of the committee’s work in promoting peace, security and stability in Yemen.

The Pakistani envoy condemned in the strongest terms the continued Houthi “terrorist atacks” against Saudi Arabia.

“He expressed Pakistan’s full and unwavering solidarity with the leadership, Government and brotherly people of the Kingdom, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolute support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and stability,” it added.

The Pakistan envoy underscored Saudi Arabia’s legitimate right to defend its territory and protect its citizens and residents in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

Shah appreciated the UK’s efforts, as the penholder, throughout the negotiations for the adoption of the resolution.

“He said Pakistan had voted in favor of the resolution to reaffirm the importance it attached to the work of the 2140 Committee, emphasizing that holding accountable individuals and entities threatening Yemen’s peace, security and stability was essential to creating conditions for durable peace,” the statement said.

The Houthis have increased their attacks against Saudi aviation and energy facilities in recent weeks as fighting in Yemen between the Iran-aligned group and the country’s internationally recognized government intensifies.

Yemen’s armed forces said on Thursday they carried out 703 strikes against Houthi targets across multiple fronts, killing or wounding some 200 fighters and destroying military equipment as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen

Shah spoke about the importance of a UN-led process to establish peace in the country.

“He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to support all efforts aimed at restoring peace, stability and security in Yemen and alleviating the immense humanitarian suffering of its people,” the statement added.

Pakistan enjoys cordial ties with Saudi Arabia rooted in defense, economy and various other sectors. The two nations signed a historic bilateral defense pact in September 2025, and a trilateral one in August that also involves Turkiye.

The Makkah Joint Defense Agreement stipulates that an attack against any of the three nations will be considered an attack against all of them.