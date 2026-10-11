Survivors reported the boat was carrying around 350 people at the time of the accident

More than 80 survivors, all Ethiopian nationals, were rescued from the shipwreck

GENEVA: At least 109 migrants died, including 15 children, and some 116 went missing when a boat sank off the shores of Djibouti overnight on October 8-9, a UN agency said Sunday. Survivors said the vessel — which was carrying 350 people from Djibouti to Yemen — capsized north of the Djibouti town of Obock, according to a statement from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). “This is a devastating loss of life. Our thoughts are with the survivors and the families who have lost loved ones or remain without news of their relatives,” said Alexandre Coissac, IOM chief of mission in Djibouti, in the statement. He said IOM teams were on the ground alongside Djiboutian authorities to provide emergency aid. “This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by migrants along this migration corridor as they seek economic opportunities” by trying to cross the Bab al-Mandab Strait to Yemen and then to reach Gulf countries. Among the 109 bodies recovered were 52 men, 42 women and 15 children — nine girls and six boys — the statement said. More than 80 people survived the shipwreck, all Ethiopian nationals. “Poverty, insecurity and the growing impacts of climate change drive many to undertake this journey, despite mounting instability across the Middle East,” the IOM said.