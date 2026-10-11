ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemns an attack by Yemen’s Houthi militia on an airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh that killed at least 12 people, the Pakistani foreign ministry said on Sunday, saying that the attacks against the Kingdom must cease immediately.

Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) also injured over 300 people, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said, with some in critical condition. A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.

In its statement, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the targeting of a civilian airport constitutes a “heinous act of terrorism, a flagrant violation of international law and a grave threat to regional peace and security.”

“The continued targeting of civilian population and critical infrastructure by the Houthi militia is utterly unacceptable and must be condemned unequivocally by the international community,” the Pakistani ministry said in a statement.

“Such brazen and indiscriminate acts of aggression cannot be justified under any circumstances and must cease immediately.”

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a bilateral defense agreement in Sept. last year. It was followed by the signing of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan on Aug. 7, which committed the three countries to treat an armed attack on one member as an attack on all.

The foreign ministry said that Pakistan fully supported the Kingdom’s legitimate right to defend its territory, protect its people and safeguard its cities and vital infrastructure against all threats and acts of aggression.

“Pakistan calls upon the Houthi militia to immediately cease its terrorist attacks and urges the international community to take a firm and unequivocal stand against such acts that endanger innocent lives and undermine regional stability,” it said.

“Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, resolute in its commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty, security and defense.”