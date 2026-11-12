Britain is monitoring the EU's initiative to create migrant deportation centers outside the bloc

Prime Minister Andy Burnham emphasized the public's demand for action on illegal immigration

DUBLIN: Britain is following “with interest” a push by several EU countries to set up migrant deportation centers outside the bloc and is considering its next steps, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Thursday. “The public want us to do whatever we can to deal with illegal immigration. We’ve made progress, as you know, on small boat crossings, but we’ve got further to go. So we are considering our next steps, and we will keep those developments under review,” Burnham told journalists after a European summit in Dublin.