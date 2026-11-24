Significant police operation was launched in response

Images showed hostages kneeling as police snipers took positions

BOGOTA: Gunmen held 25 people hostage Tuesday in a supermarket in the Colombian tourist city of Cartagena, prompting a major police operation, authorities said. The drama added to tension in a country reeling from a car bombing overnight in another city but there were no reports of the two events being linked. Images shared by local media showed people kneeling inside the Exito supermarket as police snipers went into position on the roofs of surrounding buildings. President Abelardo de la Espriella said the assailants are now holding 25 people hostage after releasing a first group of five captives. He said the attackers had meant to rob an armored vehicle in a shopping center but when police were called in, the would-be robbers took refuge in the supermarket. “They had no choice but to take cover in one of the stores and abduct 30 people, of which they have now freed five, who were old women,” De la Espriella told a news conference. The international airport of the colonial-era Caribbean city, the jewel in Colombia’s tourism crown, briefly suspended landings. Local media reported that the gunmen were demanding nearly $2 million, two armored cars and safe passage to the city of Barranquilla, 130 kilometers (80 miles) to the northeast, on the Caribbean coast. The standoff added to tension in Colombia as it reels from the massive car bombing overnight in the central city of Villavicencio that left 25 people wounded and destroyed many buildings. De la Espriella blamed the attack on a breakaway faction of the defunct guerrilla group FARC.