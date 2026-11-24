DHAKA: Bangladesh’s garment factory owners offered to increase minimum wages by around a quarter on Tuesday, falling short of workers’ demands as both sides sought a breakthrough in wage negotiations.

The South Asian nation, the world’s second-biggest garment exporter behind China, has seen widespread protests since October by workers demanding higher pay.

Angry workers in the industrial district of Gazipur blocked highways leading to the capital Dhaka on Tuesday.

Workers carrying sticks clashed with security forces, who fired tear gas to disperse them.

“The gap between the offer and the demand has narrowed,” wage board chairman Judge Syed Azad Subhani told reporters, adding that talks would continue into the evening.

Strikes have continued at several of the more than 4,000 factories in the country, with a trade body estimating hundreds of millions of dollars in losses and damages due to the prolonged disruption.

Workers initially demanded a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka ($240), up from the current 12,500 taka.

Subhani said that on Tuesday, worker representatives demanded 22,000 taka, while factory owners offered 15,700 taka.

“The workers’ representative is not satisfied,” Subhani said.

Workers say their pay has failed to keep pace with rising costs of food, housing, transport and health care.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said on Sunday that protests had cost the industry an estimated $428 million in losses, while orders worth $254 million had shifted to other countries.

The garment industry, which supplies major international brands including Fruit of the Loom and Levi Strauss, earns around $38 billion annually and accounts for four-fifths of Bangladesh’s export earnings.