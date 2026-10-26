Trump's offer aims to support his unfounded claims about the 2020 election results and the integrity of upcoming elections

Polls indicate Democrats are gaining ground as the November 3 elections approach, raising the stakes for Republicans

WASHINGTON, United States: US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a $1 million reward for information about voter fraud, in a fresh bid to sow doubt ahead of the US midterms and push his false claim about winning the 2020 election. “Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network. The president gave no details of how the reward would be funded or administered. With the November 3 elections just eight days away, polls show Democrats pulling ahead as Republicans fight to retain control of both chambers of Congress. A Democratic victory would threaten to stall Trump’s agenda and expose his administration to congressional investigations during his final two years in office. Trump has repeatedly made baseless allegations about election fraud, including his claim that he won the 2020 presidential election. Studies have consistently found voter fraud exceptionally rare, particularly voting by non-citizens, which is already illegal in federal elections. Trump’s announcement follows a series of extraordinary pre-election promises, including an offer of $5,000 to every adult American citizen if Republicans retain both chambers — a proposal costing more than $1 trillion that would require congressional approval. He has also tied compensation for veterans sickened by contaminated water at a North Carolina military base to a Republican victory. Meanwhile, the Justice Department has sued to prevent the state of Alaska from certifying its Senate election results if Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan loses, citing possible voter confusion over another candidate with the same name. Trump acknowledged personally ordering the lawsuit, although his attorney general denied seeking to overturn the election result.