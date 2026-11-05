COPENHAGEN: Sweden will reintroduce border controls at its internal borders for a period of six months based on an assessment that there ⁠is a serious ⁠threat to public order and internal security, its government said in a statement on ⁠Thursday.

“The assessment is based primarily on the serious security situation resulting from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has led to hybrid threats and hostile actors moving and operating within ⁠the ⁠Schengen area,” it said.

The border control will be in place for six months, from November 12 of 2026 to May 11 of 2027.