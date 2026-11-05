- The border control will extend from Nov. 12 to May 11
- The decision is based on the serious threat to public order and internal security
COPENHAGEN: Sweden will reintroduce border controls at its internal borders for a period of six months based on an assessment that there is a serious threat to public order and internal security, its government said in a statement on Thursday.
“The assessment is based primarily on the serious security situation resulting from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has led to hybrid threats and hostile actors moving and operating within the Schengen area,” it said.
The border control will be in place for six months, from November 12 of 2026 to May 11 of 2027.