The report was made by the master of a third-party ship observing the incident

There is no available information regarding damages or environmental impact related to the fire

DUBAI: A ship on fire has been reported in the Strait of Hormuz, British maritime agency UKMTO said on Thursday, without providing details of the cause of the blaze or any casualties. The agency said it received the report from the master of another ship, with the vessel spotted nine nautical miles (17 kilometers) north of Oman’s Khasab, which sits just off the strait. The Strait of Hormuz is a key transit point for global oil and natural gas supplies. Since the start of the Middle East war in February, Iran has sought to control the waterway and has attacked ships it accuses of passing through the strait unauthorized. The United States has responded with a counterblockade of Iranian ports.