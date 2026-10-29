Over 156,000 Saudis visited the country in 2025, up from 107,000 in 2023

Saudi travelers are ‘important segment’ for Indonesian tourism, official says

Saudi travelers made up the largest group of foreign tourists from the Middle East to visit Indonesia so far this year, the tourism ministry said on Thursday, as Jakarta seeks to attract more visitors from the Kingdom to explore other destinations in the country. Over 83,000 Saudi tourists visited Indonesia from January-July 2026, according to the latest official data from the Ministry of Tourism, making them the largest source market from the Middle East and North Africa region. Indonesia has also recorded significant growth of Saudi visitors in recent years, from around 107,000 in 2023 to more than 156,000 last year. “These figures demonstrate the continued importance of the Saudi Arabian market for Indonesia’s tourism sector,” the ministry’s deputy for marketing, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, told Arab News. “Saudi travelers are an important segment for Indonesia because they are generally associated with relatively high tourism expenditure and longer stays. This is aligned with Indonesia’s strategy to attract not only more visitors, but also higher-quality and higher-value tourists who can contribute more significantly to the local tourism economy.” Aside from Bali, the hilly regions of Puncak and Bandung in West Java have proved popular destinations among Saudi travelers. “They offer a combination of natural scenery, cooler climates in some areas, shopping and culinary experiences, family-friendly activities, and diverse accommodation options,” Marthini said. Indonesian officials are hoping to attract more Saudi travelers with its global “Go Beyond Ordinary” campaign, which highlights the country’s gastronomy, wellness and marine tourism. “Indonesia is looking beyond a single destination. While Bali remains an important gateway for international visitors, including those from Saudi Arabia, we are also promoting a wider range of destinations and experiences across Indonesia,” Marthini said. “Our objective is to encourage Saudi travelers to discover more of Indonesia and to build a stronger, sustainable, and mutually beneficial tourism relationship between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.” Indonesia has been working to develop tourist destinations beyond Bali, which last year recorded almost 7 million foreign visitors, accounting for nearly half of such arrivals in the country. The government has promoted destinations such as Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara, a gateway to the island that is home to Komodo dragons, and Borobudur Temple, a UNESCO world heritage site in Central Java. Tourism authorities have organized familiarization trips for Saudi travel and tour agents, content creators and influencers as part of an effort to attract more visitors from the Kingdom, even with the ongoing war in the Middle East. “The current situation, including the increased geopolitical tensions and escalation in the Middle East, has presented some challenges for tourism promotion activities in the region,” Marthini said. “Nevertheless, Indonesia remains committed to maintaining its presence in the Saudi market … We would like to invite the Saudis to visit best kept secrets, parts unknown in Indonesia.”