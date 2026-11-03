Both nations are reviewing proposals with the help of mediators.

Doha plays a key role in the real-time exchange of ideas.

DOHA: Qatar said on Tuesday it remained hopeful that a deal could be reached between the United States and Iran as both sides review proposals put forward by mediators including Doha. “Both parties remain committed to the negotiation process; as we mentioned, we are facilitating the real-time exchange of proposals between them,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari told reporters, while adding that both sides “are currently reviewing the ideas and proposals we have presented.”