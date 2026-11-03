ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for deeper trade integration among the 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), urging greater access to export financing and digital cooperation to strengthen economic ties and help businesses compete internationally, according to a commerce ministry statement on Tuesday.

The appeal comes as Pakistan seeks to move beyond years of economic stabilization toward export-led growth, with a focus on helping small and medium-sized businesses expand into international markets and strengthening commercial partnerships with other Islamic nations.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan made the remarks at the 42nd session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the OIC in Istanbul, which focused on developing more effective trade financing tools to boost exports among member states.

“Pakistan has undertaken concrete measures to modernize its trade ecosystem, reduce export-related risks and facilitate businesses seeking access to new markets,” Khan said, according to the statement.

He urged OIC governments to pursue closer economic integration, strengthen private-sector cooperation and expand access to affordable financing, arguing that stronger commercial ties could help member countries compete more effectively in global markets.

The minister said greater cooperation was particularly important for small and medium-sized enterprises, which need affordable and innovative financing to enter international markets and become competitive exporters.

He highlighted the operationalization of the Export-Import Bank of Pakistan, which provides credit insurance, guarantees and refinancing facilities to help exporters manage risks and expand into overseas markets, including OIC countries.

The minister said Pakistan was also expanding Islamic financing instruments, including Murabaha, Salam and Ijarah, to offer businesses alternatives to conventional financing.

Khan said Pakistan was digitalizing export credit procedures through online platforms connecting commercial banks and development finance institutions, adding that the reforms were intended to reduce processing times and improve financing access for smaller businesses.

The minister said Islamabad had expanded concessional financing facilities for exporters to improve their competitiveness and encourage greater participation in international trade.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s role as host of the headquarters of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, which connects private businesses across the OIC’s 57 member states.

Khan noted the chamber could help strengthen cooperation between businesses and policymakers, promote investment and expand commercial partnerships among Islamic economies.

He also urged OIC countries to cooperate more closely on digital integration, artificial intelligence and sustainable development, saying technological advances offered opportunities to modernize economies and improve trade competitiveness.

The meeting was chaired by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.