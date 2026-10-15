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Presidential elections in Somalia scheduled for 2027
Presidential elections in Somalia scheduled for 2027
A general view of a ballot paper during local council elections in Mogadishu on December 25, 2025. (AFP)
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Somalia will hold presidential elections on May 15, 2027.
The announcement was made by the country’s election commission.
Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
AFP
October 15, 2026
16:07
Somalia announces presidential elections on May 15, 2027: election commission
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