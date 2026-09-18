Police began moving migrants from Ceuta’s beaches to the port

Migrants had been living on the beaches for weeks

Madrid: Police on Friday began moving hundreds of migrants from the beaches of Ceuta to the Spanish enclave’s port area. During the transfer, the police struggled to contain crowds of people jostling to secure a spot at the new tented site after weeks of living on the beaches. Tens of thousands of migrants flooded across the border from Morocco in July and though most returned, several thousand remained.