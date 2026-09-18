ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Karachi Port has achieved its highest-ever rating on the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI) score, the information ministry said, as Islamabad aims to improve its port operations to attract larger cargo volumes amid tensions in the Middle East.

The PLSCI measures a port’s integration into global liner shipping networks. A higher value is associated with better connectivity. The index takes into account the number of scheduled ship calls per week, deployed annual capacity in Twenty-Foot-equivalent Units (TEU), number of regular liner shipping services from and to the port, the amount of liner shipping companies that provide services from and to the port and how many other ports are connected to the port through direct liner shipping services.

Pakistan’s PLSCI score rose to 343 in the second quarter of this year, the information ministry said on Thursday. The port’s PLSCI increased from 309.81 in the first quarter of 2026 to 343.02. The information ministry said that the index is based on connectivity data covering around 900 ports worldwide, underscoring Karachi Port’s growing position in the global shipping network.

“The improvement indicated growing connectivity between Pakistan’s principal port and international liner shipping services,” the ministry quoted Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry as saying.

“Stronger maritime connectivity, he added, could support trade flows, improve access to global markets and create greater opportunities for exporters and importers.”

Pakistan has sought to enhance the capacity of its seaports and ensure efficient handling of cargo as the United States (US) and Iran conflict disrupts global shipping lines. Pakistan has long sought to capture a larger share of this business, much of which has traditionally passed through major Gulf ports, arguing that higher cargo volumes would increase shipping activity, port revenues and investment in the country’s maritime sector.

Chaudhry said Pakistani ports were being positioned to play a greater role in international trade and regional connectivity, adding that improved connectivity at Karachi Port would help facilitate trade and strengthen the country’s links with global markets.

“He said the government was focused on improving port services, facilitating shipping activity and creating an environment conducive to trade and investment,” the ministry said.

Chaudhry said the government would continue working with port authorities, shipping lines and other stakeholders to further strengthen maritime links.