Haul originating from Laos is worth estimated $21m, anti-drug agency says

Seizure comes amid heightened regional efforts against drug trafficking

MANILA: Philippine authorities seized 200 kg of methamphetamine from a container at a Manila port, the country’s anti-drug agency said on Wednesday. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency estimated that the drugs seized at the Manila International Container Port were worth around 1.4 billion pesos ($21 million). “The illegal drugs, concealed in 200 vacuum-sealed plastic bags inside 50 cardboard boxes, originated from Laos,” the agency said. “PDEA received intelligence from its foreign counterparts in September 2026 regarding a suspected drug shipment bound for the Philippines.” Landlocked Laos has become a major transit hub for the trafficking of methamphetamine — known regionally as shabu — in Southeast Asia. Drugs produced largely in neighboring Myanmar move through Laos to markets across the region, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. The seizure comes amid heightened regional efforts against transnational drug trafficking. In October, Lao authorities seized 521 kg of suspected methamphetamine at Luang Prabang airport, reportedly destined for the Philippines. “This significant seizure demonstrates the importance of intelligence-sharing and close coordination with our international counterparts,” PDEA Director-General Isagani R. Nerez said. “Following the shabu seizure in Laos, this operation further highlights the need for stronger regional cooperation to prevent drug syndicates from exploiting international shipping routes to bring illegal drugs into our country.” The container arrived at Manila North Harbor on Oct. 6, and underwent X-ray examination, was tested by sniffer dogs and with a Raman spectrometer to identify chemical composition. “The examinations yielded positive results for shabu,” the PDEA said. “After the prescribed period lapsed without anyone claiming the shipment, the cargo underwent abandonment proceedings and was subsequently opened ... PDEA is conducting backtracking investigations to identify the consignee and individuals behind the shipment.”