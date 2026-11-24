The country has lost its measles-free status along with the US and Bolivia

Health Minister David Kershenobich stated that 90 percent of the population is vaccinated

MEXICO CITY: Mexico has 12 active cases of measles, all of them in the southern state of Chiapas, Health Minister David Kershenobich said on Tuesday, adding that high vaccination coverage makes an ⁠outbreak less likely. Mexico, along ⁠with the United States and Bolivia, lost its measles-free status, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported ⁠last week, after failing to curb the endemic transmission of this highly contagious virus. “We now have 90 percent of the population vaccinated, which makes an outbreak much less likely,” Kershenobich said ⁠at ⁠the president’s daily press conference. He said 10 million doses of the measles vaccine are available, adding that the supply is “more than enough.”