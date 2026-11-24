PARIS: A vessel is due to arrive in France in the coming days to load the first French wheat cargo for China this season, port data compiled by LSEG showed on Tuesday.

The ship is scheduled to take about 70,000 tonnes of wheat ⁠from the northern ⁠French port of Dunkirk, the data showed.

The loading follows trader suggestions that a couple of cargoes of French wheat had ⁠been sold to China for December shipment from Dunkirk.

The previous shipment of French wheat to China was in June, the last month of the 2025/26 season, and was the first such loading in two years.

The next loading will ⁠add ⁠to a busy French export program fueled by war disruption to Russian and Ukrainian shipments.

Farm office FranceAgriMer last week announced an 11 percent increase to its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2026/27.