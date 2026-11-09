The Kremlin emphasizes the continued involvement of Russia, Ukraine, and the US.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the structure of the negotiations.

Moscow: The Kremlin on Monday insisted that upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi to end the Ukraine war will still be held in the Ukraine-Russia-US format, after France announced that Europe will also send representatives. “What is set to take place in Abu Dhabi are trilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine under the mediation of the United States,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “As for the Europeans, there are separate channels of communication between the Ukrainians and Europeans, as well as the Americans and Europeans,” he added.