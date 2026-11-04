MSOCOW: Russia hopes that Donald Trump will continue his “peacemaking efforts” after the midterm elections, the Kremlin said Wednesday, following a sweeping victory for the Democrats that dealt a blow to the US president.

“President Trump continues to exercise his powers. We sincerely hope that he will also continue his peacemaking efforts,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian journalist Alexander Yunashev in a video posted by the reporter.