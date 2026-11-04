The warning comes shortly after a similar advisory from the central bank

BENGALURU: India’s cybercrime agency issued an advisory to financial firms, including banks and non-bank lenders, on cyberattacks carried out with AI agents, days after the central bank issueda similar warning. “These attacks are financially motivated and are being carried out with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents leading to machine speed compromise,” the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Center said in an advisory made public on Wednesday. .