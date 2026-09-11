ABIDJAN: A senior official in Ivorian former president Laurent Gbagbo’s opposition party has been remanded in custody on charges including terrorism over electoral unrest in 2025, a prosecutor said Friday. Violence left 11 people dead during the October 2025 election, won by President Alassane Ouattara, who has led the country since 2011. Several dozen opposition party activists, including senior figures, were arrested or jailed over the unrest. Some have since been released. A court opened a judicial investigation against Justin Kone Katinan, vice president of the PPA-CI party and a former minister under Gbagbo’s 2000-2011 presidency, prosecutor Oumar Braman Kone said in a statement on Friday. He said it remanded Katinan in custody on several charges, including terrorist acts and conspiracy against the state. Katinan’s lawyer, Roselyne Serikpa, told AFP: “These proceedings are irregular and unlawful. They are in complete violation of the penal code.” The PPA-CI on Thursday denounced what it called a “judicial trap” targeting Katinan. He was initially summoned by police on Wednesday over defamation accusations by the ruling party after he accused it of being behind the growth of illegal gold mining.