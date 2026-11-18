Modi appreciated the recognition of Indian innovators and their contributions to addressing global environmental challenges, including at the Earthshot Prize Awards

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Britain’s Prince William and his wife Catherine on Wednesday, with discussions focusing on bilateral ties and environmental cooperation, the government said. The meeting also covered ways to strengthen the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership, including cooperation in defense, health, education, financial technology and people-to-people ties, according to an official statement. “The Prime Minister welcomed the growing momentum in India-UK bilateral relations, guided by India-UK Vision 2035 and strengthened by the entry into force of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July 2026,” the statement said. Modi appreciated the recognition of Indian innovators and their contributions to addressing global environmental challenges, including at the Earthshot Prize Awards. William and Catherine arrived in India on Monday for a three-day visit, their first official overseas trip together in four years, following the princess’s cancer diagnosis and treatment. In Mumbai, William played street cricket with local youngsters alongside batting cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, while Catherine also tried her hand at the game. The couple also took a ride on the city’s metro train to highlight sustainable transport. The visit centered on the Earthshot Prize, which recognizes innovative solutions to environmental challenges. Five winners are selected from 15 finalists across categories including nature conservation, ocean protection, waste reduction, climate action and clean air. Each winner receives £1 million ($1.3 million) to scale up their work.