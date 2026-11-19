Judges said evidence showed that Myanmarese forces killed 10,000 Rohingya

Verdict will have implications for Gaza genocide case against Israel

DHAKA: Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority during its military operations almost a decade ago, the International Court of Justice ruled in a landmark judgment on Thursday. The ICJ delivered its long-awaited decision at The Hague over the 2017 military crackdown that forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. In a 9-6 decision, ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said the court found that Myanmar has “committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine State,” therefore violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. Thursday’s verdict marks the first time in its 80-year history that ICJ judges have determined that a state was responsible for genocide, a crime defined after the Nazi-led Holocaust. The 15-judge ICJ panel rejected Myanmar’s defense that the 2017 campaign was a legitimate operation against insurgents. “The Court finds that Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya ⁠civilians, perpetrated widespread acts ⁠of sexual violence as well as acts of ⁠extreme violence against children and ⁠attacked fleeing Rohingya ⁠as they sought to flee in large numbers to ‌Bangladesh,” Iwasawa said. In specific cases mentioned during a three-hour, livestreamed readout of the verdict, he said Myanmar had acted with “genocidal intent.” The specific intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group in whole or in part is a key element that must be proven to establish whether crimes amount to genocide under international law. The court also highlighted evidence that showed Myanmarese forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya, and had their villages “systematically destroyed” and then replaced with non-Rohingya residents. The case was first brought to the World Court in 2019 by The Gambia, which alleged that Myanmar’s 2017 military offensive amounted to genocide and asked the ICJ to rule that Myanmar has breached the Genocide Convention. A mostly Muslim ethnic minority, the Rohingya have lived for centuries in Myanmar’s Rakhine State but were stripped of their citizenship in the 1980s and have faced systemic persecution ever since. Myanmar’s military atrocities that forced hundreds of thousands to cross the border to Bangladesh has been described by the UN as a textbook case of ethnic cleansing. Today, about 1.3 million Rohingya shelter in 33 camps in Cox’s Bazar, turning the Bangladeshi coastal district into the world’s largest refugee settlement. The World Court has also ordered Myanmar to “allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified return to their place of residence” for those who fled the violence in 2017, and to investigate and punish anyone suspected of committing genocide. There is no right of appeal against an ICJ verdict, as its rulings are final and legally binding. However, the court has no way to enforce it beyond reporting noncompliance to the UN Security Council. “The verdict is significant in terms of recognizing the ethnic identity of Rohingya and that they are the inhabitants of Myanmar, and the fact that the atrocities committed against them constitute an act of genocide,” Asif Munier, a Dhaka-based migration expert, told Arab News. The closely watched judgment is expected to have implications for a separate genocide case Israel is facing over its war on Gaza. Munier said the verdict “would have implications for other international cases of genocidal acts,” serving as an example and a milestone “for ensuring justice and seeking justice” through mechanisms under international law. But as Thursday’s ruling marks the first time a state is held responsible for genocide, it “remains to be seen how these can be enforced,” including the court orders for reparations, he added. “Based on this verdict … it’s important that the advocacy or diplomatic efforts (continue) to ensure that Rohingya are protected and that their rights are reinstated, including reparations and their voluntary safe return.”