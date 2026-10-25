Konyaks are the largest of the 17 officially recognized Indigenous tribes in Nagaland

They were among the last to abandon headhunting, which continued into the 1960s

NEW DELHI: Little known in India and abroad, the Konyak people have over the past few weeks gained global attention after an Oscar hopeful brought an unexpected spotlight to their history and culture. Set in Nagaland, a mountainous state in India’s northeast with a population of some 2.5 million people, “Angh” is a story of the last surviving chief of a deserted village on the border with Myanmar. He is struggling to preserve the beliefs, customs and authority passed down through generations, as British missionary activities take hold in the region. The history of the region and its people has never reached wider audiences. Dr. Wangjin Wangru, member of the Konyak tribe and scholar of its culture from Wangkhao Government College in Nagaland, sees the film as an unexpected spotlight that has finally made the community visible. “I am extremely happy that someone is doing this … telling the story of Angh. I feel that someone is telling the story of transition, an important part of the tribe’s history,” he told Arab News. The Konyaks are the largest of the 17 officially recognized tribes in Nagaland, concentrated largely in the Mon district in the state’s east, near the Myanmar border. Unlike many other Naga tribes that practice elder-council forms of governance, they traditionally followed the Angh system of governance, where a powerful king or chief called an Angh had absolute authority. The film marks the feature debut of Theja Rio, a Nagaland native, and was shot in the Konyak language. It was recognized last month at the Toronto International Film Festival with the Platform Prize — a direct pathway to eligibility for the 2027 Oscar race in the best international feature film category. Giving a spotlight to the little-known tongue and region that have been overlooked by mainstream Indian cinema, “Angh” shows how the arrival of Christianity altered the balance of power between traditional chiefs and the emerging religious leadership, and brought about social change. Before the spread of Christianity, the Konyaks practiced headhunting, as did several other Naga communities. The Konyaks were among the last Naga tribes to abandon the practice, which continued into the 1960s. “It was not sports. It was not fun. Headhunting was not random,” Dr. Wangru said. “There would be a message sent to the other village that the attack would take place, and there would be peace talks. If it failed, then the battle would start and the party which got defeated would (take) the heads of the defeated party.” Another distinctive feature of Konyak culture is facial tattooing, a practice that continues to be visible among some members of the community. The tattoos carry different meanings depending on their placement and design. For warriors, facial tattoos could mark achievements in battle, including the taking of an enemy’s head. Skulls were also displayed in communal houses known as morungs, which served as centers of social, cultural and military life. “Even in contemporary times, the Konyaks have this morung system. In the past, everything used to happen around morung,” Dr. Wangjin said. “Villages are divided into different sections or wards, and each ward has its own morung. They acted as a primary academy where elders orally transmitted tribal history, folk songs, traditional beliefs, dialects, and survival skills to the youth.” To see the tradition and history shared with a global audience and recognized is a reminder to him and fellow tribesmen that their cultural memory has stories worth telling. “There are lots of stories to be told from Nagaland,” he said. “I am extremely happy that the Konyaks are being recognized.”