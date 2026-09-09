ATHENS: A Greek woman has given birth from an embryo frozen over 22 years ago after losing her son born from the same treatment, her doctor said Wednesday. “For Christina Rapti-Tzelepi, today’s birth carries special emotional significance,” gynaecologist Konstantinos Pantos said in a Facebook post. “In 2004, after an embryo transfer, she had a healthy baby boy on the first attempt. In October 2025, the family experienced the tragic loss of their son in a road traffic accident at the age of 21,” Pantos said. Rapti-Tzelepi is 54, the maximum allowed age in Greece for in vitro fertilization. She gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday following the transfer in December of an embryo from the same initial batch, Pantos said. “There was mourning and joy involved, but everything disappeared this morning when we held our beauty in our arms,” Rapti-Tzelepi told state TV ERT. Rapti-Tzelepi’s husband Konstantinos Raptis said the family were in a “race against time” to see the pregnancy through. “My wife reached, quite literally, the very limits of the age restrictions imposed by the existing legislation,” Raptis said in a statement. He called for the national IVF age limit to be lifted. “Older women have an immeasurable capacity to offer mature, conscious and unconditional love, as well as a stability that no statistic can ever fully measure,” Raptis said.