ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces killed 11 militants in two operations in the southwestern province of Balochistan and seized 2.9 tons of explosives used to make improvised explosive devices, the military said on Wednesday, amid a sharp surge in militant violence in the restive region.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has for decades faced an insurgency by ethnic Baloch separatist groups, including the banned Baloch Liberation Army, which has stepped up attacks on security forces, civilians and infrastructure in recent years. Islamabad accuses India of supporting the insurgents, a charge New Delhi denies.

The military said the operations were carried out on Sept. 6 and 7 in the districts of Kharan and Washuk against militants it described as belonging to “Fitna al Hindustan,” a term authorities use for Baloch separatist groups they say are backed by India.

“On 6 September 2026, terrorists attempt to establish roadblock in Kharan and disrupt local traffic,” the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, said in a statement. “The security forces promptly intercepted and engaged the terrorists, whereby, killing eight Indian sponsored terrorists.”

It said a separate intelligence-based operation was conducted in Washuk a day later after reports of a militant presence, during which security forces raided a hideout and killed three militants following an exchange of fire.

“Moreover, security forces also recovered 2.9 tons of explosive which was being used for preparation of improvised explosive devices,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the operations, saying militants and their facilitators would not be allowed to succeed and that Pakistan would continue efforts to eliminate “Indian-sponsored terrorism.”