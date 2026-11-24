The Maltese-flagged Miro G was stranded due to heavy swells in the Les Landes department

Several hundred onlookers applauded the successful operation

LIT-ET.MIXE, France: A stranded cargo ship headed back out to sea from the French coast on Tuesday with the help of a tugboat, to the applause of several hundred onlookers, AFP journalists reported. The Maltese-flagged Miro G ran aground overnight into Friday amid heavy swells off the southwestern department of Les Landes. The ship was not carrying any cargo but there was fear of pollution from the diesel in its fuel tanks — more than one hundred tons — if it capsized. The “extremely complex” effort to refloat the vessel had been delayed due to unsuitable weather, according to maritime authorities. The operation also had to lighten the vessel, which weighs 17,000 tons empty, as much as possible “so that she no longer touches bottom at high tide,” said spokesman Laurent Falhun. The ship, which had been en route to the port of Rouen in northern France, was to be towed up the coast to a port. Emergency services had evacuated its 19 crew safely by helicopter after it ran aground. Les Landes authorities said no pollution had been detected but monitoring would continue. “We’re getting off very, very lightly, and it’s truly remarkable... We’re heading toward the most favorable scenario,” prefect Gilles Clavreul told reporters.