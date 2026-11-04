Sanchez relates the decline to recent Democratic victories in US elections

His comments come as Spain prepares for snap elections

MADRID: The global far-right is “unraveling,” Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday as he celebrated the Democrat victory in US elections which saw them seize control of Congress in a rebuke to President Donald Trump. “It happened in Brazil. It just happened in the US. And it will soon happen in Spain,” said Sanchez, a global progressive star but whose premiership is in peril in snap elections he called for November 29. The far-right wave of his rivals is “no longer growing, it is unraveling,” he added. The decisive victory by Democrats, who took both the Senate and the House of Representatives as well as a string of wins in deep Republican strongholds across the country, came days after the unexpected reelection of leftist Luis Inacio Lula da Silva as Brazil’s president. With less than four weeks to Spain’s vote, however, polls point to a potential loss for Sanchez — one of Europe’s last remaining socialist leaders — against the main conservative Popular Party. It is predicted to win the most seats but fall short of a majority, meaning the far-right Vox party could become Spain’s kingmakers. Migration and housing have dominated public debate in Spain in recent months, but the election campaign has been overshadowed by a horrific train crash in Urda, south of Madrid, last week which killed at least 69 people.