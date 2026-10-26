WASHINGTON: Former FBI director James Comey has been charged with allegedly leaking national defense information, the third criminal case brought against the outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump.

In a criminal complaint unsealed on Monday, Comey is accused of communicating the information in October 2016, when he was head of the FBI, to a “person not entitled to receive it.”

Comey was charged in September of last year with making false statements to Congress but a federal judge throw out the case.

In April Comey was indicted again, this time for allegedly threatening Trump’s life in an Instagram post.