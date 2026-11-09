Andrea Correa do Lago, the president of COP30 held in Brazil, officially opened the conference

The delay in starting COP31 highlights ongoing debates about climate finance among participating nations

ANTALYA, Turkiye: The UN’s COP31 climate talks opened in Turkiye on Monday after a slight delay following a debate over including items on finance on the agenda. The president of last year’s COP30 summit in Brazil, Andrea Correa do Lago, declared the opening of the conference in the Mediterranean seaside city of Antalya.