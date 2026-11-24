LONDON: Britain’s defense ministry and domestic spy agency MI5 on Tuesday issued an alert to companies which have been providing direct support to Ukraine’s military that they faced an increased sabotage threat from Russia.

In the highly unusual public announcement, the Ministry of Defense and the National Protective Security Authority, which is part of MI5, warned companies to take action to improve their security in the ⁠face of what ⁠they said was the risk posed by operatives acting for Russia.

“In recent months Russia has increased attempts to conduct sabotage against European defense-related facilities,” the warning said.

“This activity is typically characterised by the ⁠use of proxy actors employing low-sophistication sabotage methodologies, such as arson.”

There was no immediate comment from Russia’ embassy in London. Since the Ukraine war started and Britain became one of Kyiv’s most vocal supporters, London has accused Russia of being behind a number of spying and sabotage plots.

Last year, a group of British men were jailed for carrying out ⁠an ⁠arson attack on a Ukraine-linked business which the UK authorities said was carried out at the behest of Moscow.

“Recent sabotage attempts right across Europe demonstrate the seriousness of the threats we face,” Security Minister Dan Jarvis said. “It’s truly shameful that actors are seeking to disrupt our way of life and that of our allies, especially targeting organizations doing vital work in support of Ukraine.”