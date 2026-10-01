Putin warns of potential use of all weapon types if Kaliningrad is attacked

Emphasizes Russia has no intention of initiating conflict

MOSCOW: Russia would consider using “all types of weapons”, if its exclave of Kaliningrad was attacked, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, while insisting that Moscow had “no intention of attacking anyone”. “If it comes to a direct attack on the Russian Federation ... then, of course, the question of the Russian Federation deploying all types of weapons at our country’s disposal will inevitably and immediately be on the agenda. This is inevitable,” Putin said at the annual Valday forum.