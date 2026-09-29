ABHA: Following the opening of Saudi Entertainment Ventures’ landmark destination in Abha several weeks ago, Formula E is launching the first-ever karting attraction in the world to carry the brand of the electric racing series. Located in the Asir region, Formula E Karting at SEVEN is one of several entertainment zones within SEVEN Abha. The karting experience aims to become a major hub for grassroots motorsport and family entertainment in the Kingdom. Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said recently: “As a unique touchpoint for our sport, we hope the immersive nature of the attraction can serve as an opportunity to introduce and educate new audiences about Formula E, helping support the strong growth in fandom we have witnessed in the region in recent years.” Developed under an official license from Formula E, the attraction translates the championship’s sustainable racing DNA into an adrenaline-fueled, 428-meter indoor track. The venue boasts a cutting-edge fleet of adult, junior, and dual electric karts, navigating guests through immersive, technology-driven racing zones and multi-sensory lighting. Off the track, visitors can explore interactive heritage displays tracing the history of Formula E’s drivers, teams, and technical innovations, alongside key environmental messages that reflect the sport’s founding purpose as a proving ground for electric vehicle performance. This attraction aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and by placing this global first in Abha, Formula E and SEVEN are expanding premium leisure and sport experiences beyond major metropolitan hubs into the Asir region. Abha is the first of four SEVEN entertainment destinations in Saudi Arabia to feature a Formula E Karting attraction, with others in development in Riyadh’s Al-Hamra, Dammam and Al-Kharj. Essam Aljubair, chief operating officer of SEVEN, said: “Opening the world’s first Formula E Karting experience at SEVEN Abha marks an important milestone in our commitment to bringing distinctive, accessible entertainment experiences to communities across Saudi Arabia. “Through this partnership, families and motorsport enthusiasts can enjoy an interactive experience that combines excitement and technology while expanding entertainment choices and supporting quality of life in the Asir region. “We also hope these tracks can help discover and develop Saudi talent, and that one day we will see a Saudi driver competing in Formula E.” The launch of Formula E Karting in Abha arrives less than three months before electric racing returns to Saudi Arabia for the 2026/27 season opener of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Dec. 18 and 19. For the first time, the global season will begin at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the first two rounds, bringing night racing to the Red Sea coastline. The weekend will mark the debut of Formula E’s revolutionary GEN4 car, which is motorsport’s fastest-accelerating single-seater, going to 100 kph in 1.8 seconds, and a pioneer in circular design, built from 100 percent recyclable or reusable materials. Jeddah will also host the debut of the new E-PrixUnleashed format, a 30-minute unrestricted race, showcasing the 600 kW performance of the GEN4.

Originally published by Arab News