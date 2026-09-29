ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is mapping high-demand skills in Oman and other destination countries to tailor its workforce training programs to the needs of international labor markets, Pakistani state media reported on Tuesday, citing a senior government official.

Remittances are a lifeline for the cash-strapped South Asian economy, playing a critical role in stabilizing foreign exchange reserves and supporting balance of payments. Islamabad received $3.7 billion in workers’ remittances in August, up 17 percent from a year earlier, taking inflows during the first two months of this fiscal year to $7.3 billion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Oman’s Vision 2040 strategy aims to diversify the economy beyond hydrocarbons by expanding sectors including manufacturing, logistics, tourism, fisheries, mining and other knowledge-based industries. The shift is expected to reshape demand for foreign workers as Oman seeks skills aligned with emerging sectors, creating opportunities for labor-exporting countries such as Pakistan.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, chairman of the Pakistan prime minister’s Youth Program, this week met with Oman’s Ministry of Labor Undersecretary Khalid bin Salim Al Ghammari and discussed with him expanding employment opportunities, skills development and labor mobility for Pakistani youth and skilled workers, the Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported.

“Pakistan is mapping high-demand skills in destination countries to align its training programs with the specific requirements of international labor markets,” Khan was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The development comes as Pakistan seeks to consolidate its economy through efforts to increase remittances, foreign investment and trade linked to Gulf nations, Central Asia and other regions. Pakistanis in Oman numbered around 317,000 in 2025, according to an Oman Observer report.

Khan expressed hope that Oman would continue to provide employment opportunities for Pakistan’s skilled and semi-skilled workforce.

“Undersecretary Khalid bin Salim Al Ghammari assured that the Omani government would continue working with Pakistan to strengthen labor mobility, skills development and employment opportunities for Pakistani workers,” the report read.