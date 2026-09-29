ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday called for an end to Israeli settler violence and a credible, time-bound process toward establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with its United Nations (UN) envoy urging international action to protect the territorial foundations of Palestinian statehood.

The statement came after Israeli ‌strikes killed at least two Palestinians and wounded several others in two separate ​attacks in the Gaza Strip, health officials said. Israeli violations of a United States-brokered ceasefire in October last year have killed more than 1,400 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Palestine, Pakistan’s Deputy permanent representative Usman Jadoon said the Two-State solution remains an internationally agreed framework for Palestine and an indispensable foundation for lasting peace, yet this shared commitment was being undermined by deliberate Israeli actions to create irreversible facts on the ground.

“In the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, illegal settlement expansion is being pursued as a deliberate strategy to alter the demographic and geographic character of Palestinian territory. The rapid advancement of the E1 project, with tenders for 3,401 housing units, threatens to sever territorial contiguity and undermine the possibility of a viable Palestinian State,” he said.

“Settler violence has escalated to alarming levels, with OCHA (UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) recording over 1,600 attacks this year alone. These are no longer isolated incidents, but organized assaults on Palestinian communities enabled by impunity, endorsed by state apparatus.”

Jadoon accused Israel of “entrenching annexation and dismantling the foundations of peace” through demolitions, land seizures, forced displacement, and expanding Israeli administrative control in Palestinian territories.

“We cannot affirm Palestinian statehood while allowing its territorial foundations to be destroyed. Action is required,” he said.

“Our collective efforts must converge on a credible, time-bound and irreversible political process ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.”

Israeli settlement expansion this month prompted the UK, France and Canada to announce their plans to block imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, the latest in a series of actions targeting Tel Aviv’s settlement policy that underscore its growing diplomatic isolation among some of its ⁠traditional allies.

“Pakistan welcomes the sanctions measures announced by the United Kingdom, France and Canada concerning goods originating from illegal settlements, and the steps announced by other countries. These measures send an important message: unlawful settlement activity and those who sustain it must face consequences,” Jadoon said.

The situation in Gaza was “deeply disturbing” and the approaching winter threatens to deepen an already dire humanitarian crisis, with the population confined to roughly 30 percent of Gaza’s territory in deplorable conditions, according to the Pakistani envoy.

He noted that diplomatic efforts had established mutually reinforcing frameworks, including the Security Council resolution 2803, the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and the New York Declaration.

“Pakistan supports their full, good-faith implementation,” Jadoon said. “All relevant implementation mechanisms must reinforce these shared objectives and advance a credible political horizon.”