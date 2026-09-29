ABU DHABI: Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes has his sights set on GOAT status when he defends his super heavyweight title against Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii next month.The title rematch will take place on Friday, Oct. 23 at Power Slap 25 Presented by Monster Energy in Abu Dhabi’s Space42 Arena.The pair first met at Power Slap 13 in June last year, when Viernes defeated Dumpling by majority decision over five rounds to claim the super heavyweight title. He has successfully defended the belt against #1 ranked super heavyweight Makini Manu.“I learned a lot by facing Dumpling that night. I learned that I have the will of a champion,” said Da Hawaiian Hitman. “I just need a knockout to secure legendary status and to call myself the greatest super heavyweight in the history of Power Slap.”Dumpling enters the rematch with momentum of his own after knocking out David Zales at Power Slap 22 in Serbia last July.“I made a slight adjustment to my striking technique and training. And that helped me win in Serbia,” said Dumpling. “Now I need to put it to the test against Dayne. I’ll hit harder. And I need to make sure the fight doesn’t go to a decision.”The rivalry between Dumpling and the Viernes family goes back even further than the clash and has strong ties to Abu Dhabi. Dumpling first faced Dayne’s older brother, Layne “Da Crazy Hawaiian” Viernes, in the UAE capital in October 2024, with the contest ending in a majority draw. The pair later met again, with Dumpling defeating Da Crazy Hawaiian to take the super heavyweight title.Although both brothers have first-hand experience against Dumpling, Dayne says they have not spent much time comparing their encounters. He considers every matchup different and has instead been studying Dumpling’s previous appearances to understand how best to defeat him.“He has power, but so do I, and I think I can take a slap better,” added Da Hawaiian Hitman.The return to Abu Dhabi brings that family history back to where it began. While Oct.23 will mark Dayne’s first appearance in the UAE capital, Dumpling is returning to compete in the city for a third straight year.“The crowds in Abu Dhabi are great. I think the fans love me, plus fans from Russia will be coming to cheer me on,” said Dumpling.He added: “The weather is nice in the fall, and there’s plenty to see and do. I love everything about Abu Dhabi. I’m happy to be back, and I’ll do my best to make the Power Slap fans happy.”The rematch headlines Power Slap 25, which marks the third consecutive year the brand has staged a live marquee event in Abu Dhabi.In the co-main event, #1 ranked and former lightweight title challenger Dakota McGregor (3-2, 3 KOs) faces #3 ranked Reiley Montoya. Both fighters look to cement their place in the lightweight division as potential future title challengers to undefeated lightweight champion Robert Trujillo.Also on the main card, undefeated Louis Robinson (2-0, 2 KOs) from the UK, currently ranked #8 in the heavyweight division, takes on India’s Jujhar Singh (1-0). In a middleweight showdown, Slovakia’s Peter Truchlik (2-1, #5 LHW) meets Estonia’s Merlis Muusikus (2-2).

Originally published by Arab News