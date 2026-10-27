DUBAI: Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, has recently confirmed that the new dates for the Six Kings Slam will be Dec. 27, 28 and 30. The tournament will stream live exclusively on Netflix for the second consecutive year, with all matches available to subscribers at no extra cost. The Six Kings Slam is back as one of the standout events of Riyadh Season 2026, bringing together the sport’s biggest names with a combined 38 Grand Slam titles between them. Leading the way is the legendary Novak Djokovic, whose record of 24 majors make him the most decorated player in men’s tennis history, and the Serb arrives in Riyadh chasing a title that has so far eluded him. Five-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner has won both previous editions of the Six Kings Slam, beating Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 and 2025 finals. Injury had forced Sinner out of the event, which was originally scheduled for October. However, the rescheduled dates mean the Italian will be able to defend his title in Riyadh. Sinner’s toughest test could come from Alexander Zverev. The German has enjoyed a career-best season, winning the French Open and the US Open, and will enter the Six Kings Slam as World No. 1. Australian Open champion Alcaraz returns to Riyadh after a historic year in which he became the youngest man, and only the ninth ever, to complete a Career Grand Slam. Last year’s third-place finisher Taylor Fritz makes his second appearance in Riyadh, while Alex de Minaur completes the lineup. The Australian rose to a career-high World No. 5 in July and will make his Six Kings Slam debut

Originally published by Arab News