ABU DHABI: Elite wrestlers from Japan, Mongolia and Egypt are preparing for the All-Star Sumo Competition at Space42 Arena this Saturday, which is a first for the UAE. Hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the event will feature nine wrestlers across 36 bouts. It has sold out ahead of its UAE debut. At Thursday’s press conference for a preview, Japan’s Ichi and Hiroki and Egypt’s Ramy El-Gazar were joined by Andrew Freund, director of All-Star Sumo and founder of USA Sumo, and James Taku Leung, head referee of All-Star Sumo. “Bringing All-Star Sumo to Abu Dhabi is an exciting opportunity to introduce the sport to a new audience and continue its growth internationally,” Freund said. “Sumo has an incredible combination of tradition, athleticism and spectacle, and we hope this event can help build a lasting connection with fans in the UAE and across the region.” The nine-wrestler lineup brings together contrasting physiques, experience and styles, with competitors ranging from 140 kg to 250 kg and hundreds of professional bouts behind them. Japan’s Ichi is the most decorated wrestler in the lineup. At 1.93 meters and 230 kg, he spent 10 years in Japan’s professional ranks, reached sekiwake, a rank held by the top 1 percent, and won the Emperor’s Cup, the highest prize in Japanese professional sumo. “Sumo is a sport in which mind and body are united, placing importance not only on winning and losing but also on courtesy. I am really looking forward to competing again, facing different types of wrestlers and giving it my all to aim for the championship,” Ichi said. At 1.93 meters and 250 kg, Japan’s Hiroki is the heaviest wrestler in the lineup. The two-time divisional champion spent 12 years competing in Japan’s professional elite division. “You will be amazed by the sheer power of the wrestlers colliding with one another, but also by how surprisingly quick they can move,” Hiroki said. “Sumo matches are often decided in the blink of an eye, and I hope you will experience that speed and tension up close.” Japan’s Fumiya brings a different dimension to the competition. The sumo and judo competitor stands at 1.70 meters and weighs 230 kg, making him the shortest wrestler in the lineup and also the widest in the sport. His lower center of gravity plays to his advantage against taller opponents. Fumiya said: “A match is not merely a test of raw strength; it involves a tactical exchange of techniques such as pushing, pulling, sidestepping and grappling, based on reading the opponent’s movements.” Mongolia’s Mendee is a World Sumo Champion and US Sumo Open champion, while compatriot Tora has 825 career matches, the most of anyone in the lineup. Japan’s Waka has 763 career matches, while Mongolia’s Zorig, at 140 kg, is the lightest in the lineup. Two-time World Sumo Championships silver medalist Jaagii completes the lineup. Representing the Arab world is El-Gazar. The 1.93 meter, 220 kg wrestler is a 10-time Egyptian national sumo champion and US Sumo Open champion, as well as a professional chef away from the ring. “Representing Egypt and the Arab world is always a great honor for me. Every time I step into the sumo ring, I feel that I am carrying more than my own name. I am carrying the Egyptian flag and representing millions of people across the Arab world,” El-Gazar said. Turning to what spectators can expect on Saturday, he added: “Many people know the image of a sumo wrestler, but they have never experienced the speed, power, technique, discipline and tradition of sumo live. “Once you see it from just a few meters away, your understanding of the sport completely changes.” El-Gazar is optimistic about sumo’s future in the region. “I hope this event opens the door for more sumo competitions in the Middle East and, most importantly, inspires a new generation of Arab athletes to try the sport.” Spectators will also experience elements of sumo’s centuries-old traditions, including a formal ring-entering procession and traditional pre-bout rituals. The event is coordinated in collaboration with USA Sumo to maintain professional standards while preserving the sport’s traditions.

Originally published by Arab News