ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Bangladeshi counterpart agreed Thursday to strengthen trade and travel links, while Sharif separately called for an end to fighting in Lebanon during meetings at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan after a bloody war in 1971, leaving a legacy that has long complicated relations. Ties began improving after the 2024 uprising that ousted former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi resumed in January after a 14-year gap.

On Thursday, Sharif met Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who took office in February. The leaders discussed trade, investment, transport links, education and tourism, according to Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office.

“Prime Minister Rehman and I agreed to further deepen Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges,” Sharif wrote on X.

Rahman welcomed the improving relationship and expressed his government’s desire to strengthen it, the Pakistani statement said. Neither side announced a new agreement or timetable for the cooperation discussed.

Sharif also congratulated Bangladesh on its presidency of this year’s UN General Assembly, held by Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.

LEBANON TALKS

In a separate meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Sharif called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Lebanon and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

Fighting between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has continued despite ceasefire arrangements, displacing civilians and damaging infrastructure. The UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon has urged the parties to de-escalate and comply with a Security Council resolution intended to help maintain stability along the border.

“He called for immediate cessation of hostilities, strict adherence to ceasefire arrangements, complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory and full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions,” Sharif’s office said.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The two leaders also discussed trade, investment and other bilateral cooperation, but announced no new agreement.

Their meeting comes as the UN peacekeeping mission prepares to cease operations at the end of 2026 and begin an orderly withdrawal from southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces continue to hold positions.