DUBAI: Bahrain’s Mikhail Arkhangelskiy on Thursday won the gold medal in the Men’s 50m Butterfly at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The win marked the first time that the Gulf nation has claimed a gold at the continental tournament. “Winning gold at the Asian Games is an incredibly special moment for me, especially as this marks the first ever gold medal in the history of Bahrain Aquatics at the Asian Games,” Arkhangelskiy said. “I’m immensely proud to achieve this historic milestone for Bahrain and deeply grateful for the trust and support I’ve received from everyone who has been part of this journey.” The 21-year-old Arkhangelskiy expressed his delight at taking to the podium at the Tokyo Aquatics Center after winning in a time of 22.91 seconds. “A tremendous amount of hard work, dedication, and preparation went into this moment. Standing on top of the podium and watching Bahrain’s flag being raised made the achievement even more meaningful,” he said. “I’m honoured to contribute to the kingdom’s sporting success and to be part of this historic chapter for Bahraini swimming. I hope this achievement inspires future generations of swimmers and marks the beginning of many more successes for Bahrain.”

Originally published by Arab News